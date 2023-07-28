Naiyaga appointed FRCS executive chair

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service (FRCS) Board today announced the appointment of Malakai Naiyaga as the executive chairman while the organisation undertakes its search for a new chief executive.

The Board through the chairman of its human resources committee, Ilisoni Vuidreketi said they are pleased to receive agreement from the chairman of FRCS to assume the executive chairman role during this important transition period and is confident that the recruitment process currently underway will attract candidates that the Board can make a chief executive selection from Naiyaga will assume the chief executive functions effective 1 August 2023.

Naiyaga is a vastly experienced business leader and business adviser with specific expertise in finance, insurance, financial services and investments.

He is a former CEO and senior executive of financial services institutions in Fiji (former CEO of BSP Life) and abroad and has extensive experience in managing change and institutional strengthening.

Naiyaga is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, a Fellow of the Financial Services Institute of Australasia and a Chartered Accountant member of the Fiji Institute of Chartered Accountants.

While confirming the appointment, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad said that he has full confidence in Naiyaga’s leadership and technical abilities which are necessary for the role and in the Board’s decisions as it takes FRCS forward after Mark Dixon’s departure.