Narawa named in Rugby Championship team

Fiji-born Chiefs winger Emoni Narawa has been named in the Rugby Championship Team of the Week after his impressive debut for the All Blacks in their 41-12 win against Argentina on Sunday.

Narawa produced a fine performance against the Los Pumas in the opening Round.

His Super Rugby Pacific form suggested that he would make a seamless step up to Test rugby, and that proved to be the case with an all-round superb performance capped off with a maiden Test try in the 76th minute.

Meanwhile tt was a forgettable night in Pretoria for Australia’s Suilasi Vunivalu who copped a yellow card in the Wallabies’ 43-12 loss to South Africa, while Canan Moodie was the runner-up in the position.

Team of the week players:

South Africa players: Steven Kitshoff, Jean Kleyn , Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Andre Esterhuizen.

New Zealand players: Dane Coles, Tyrel Lomax, Scott Barrett, Aaron Smith, Damian McKenzie, Rieko Ioane, Emoni Narawa, Beauden Barrett.

In Round 2, the All Blacks will host South Africa at Go Stadium in Auckland on Saturday.