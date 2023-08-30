Nature based seawall for Daliconi villagers

A newly commissioned Nature Base Eco seawall will benefit 48 households of Daliconi Village in Vanuabalavu who had been facing the issue of climate erosion which threatened their properties and security.

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Vatimi Rayalu while commissioning the seawall said coastal protection for Daliconi village is been constructed using the local materials, and boulders from the island.

He said this provides multi-layer protection with an integrated nature-based solution providing 1st and 3rd layer protection.