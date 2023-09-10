Sunday, September 10, 2023
Navua edge Nadroga at home

Two second half goals was enough to see Navua edge a gutsy Nadroga side 2-1 in Round 17 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour today.

Despite putting up some threatening performance in the opening stanza of the game, both teams headed into the changeroom at the break goalless.

Some stern prep talk from coach Saiyad Ali lifted the spirit of the home side which saw lanky striker Jone Naraba score the opening goal before Sunny Deol doubled their lead.

Nadroga fought hard and pulled one goal back through Kalaveti Sivo in the dead end of the match.

Despite the win, Navua’s standing remain the same in the league at seventh with 20 points after 17 appearance this season.

In other matches today, Suva defeated Nadi 4-1 while Labasa overcame bottom-placed Tavua 1-0.

In a match on Saturday, Fiji FACT champs and table leaders Lautoka thumped Tailevu Naitasiri 3-1.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
