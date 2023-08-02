Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Navua preps well for Battle of Giants

Navua is leaving no stones unturned as they prepare for next week’s Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice-Cream Battle of Giants in Nadi.

Head coach Saiyad Ali said they will use their Digicel Fiji Premier League Round 15 match against Tailevu Naitasiri on Sunday as a build up to the tournament.

“The team is making sure that we train in all areas. The players and coaches are working hard to iron out the mistakes from the team.”

“We have one match before BOG and we want to use this league game to test our players and see where they are lacking and what their strengths are.”

“We have to improve on our defence and finishing which has been a let-down and we want to overcome that ahead of the tournament.”

Ali also mentioned that unpredictable weather has been hampering their weekly preparation.

“Just like any other district, the weather has been a big threat for us and it’s really obstructing our training.”

“It has affected our fitness level as well but we don’t want to risk our players by allowing them to train in such conditions.”

Navua will host T/Naitasiri at 3pm at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbour on Sunday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
