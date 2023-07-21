Friday, July 21, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Nayacalevu excited to pair up with Tuisova

Fiji Water Flying Fijians Captain and outside centre Waisea Nayacalevu is ecstatic to pair up with blockbuster utility Josua Tuisova in the midfield for tomorrow’s first Pacific Nations Cup clash against Tonga.

Nayacalevu said to play alongside the 29-year-old Votua Villager from Ba will be special and fireworks are already expected.

“I can’t wait to go out there and share the field with him,” Nayacalevu said.

“Everyone knows, he is a blockbusting centre and strong ball carrier.”

Nayacalevu added expectations will be high from Fiji’s ardent fans and has called on supporters to rally behind the team and trust the process.

“This is our first game of our campaign it’s the PNC first and then the Rugby World Cup.”

“We want to start on a high note, so we will give our best this week and work on the the rest.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

Fekitoa eyes back-to-back wins

Tonga inside centre Malakai Fekitoa is hopeful for another win when...
News

Fijians are not employed with Linx,...

Minister for Employment, Agni Deo Singh has clarified that no Fijia...
Football

Suva receives sponsorship boost for...

Suva Football Association has received a sponsorship boost ahead of...
Rugby

Star-struck Cirikidaveta excited fo...

Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta says playing alongside some of Fiji’s top r...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fekitoa eyes back-to-back wins

Sports
Tonga insi...

Fijians are not employed with Li...

News
Minister f...

Suva receives sponsorship boost ...

Football
Suva Footb...

Star-struck Cirikidaveta excited...

Rugby
Te Ahiwaru...

Change in venue for Tavua vs Nad...

Football
There is a...

Radrigai to miss T/Naitasiri enc...

Football
Third-plac...

Popular News

Men arrested for alleged drug po...

News
A 36-year-...

Chetty is new Nadroga president

Football
Prominent ...

New-born Viliame gets ‘Gif...

News
Five-week-...

Consortium owns 44pc stake of EF...

Business
The Fijian...

Zuriel eyes more game time with ...

Rugby
Zuriel Tog...

Woman to front court over drug p...

News
A 34-year-...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Queensland Reds New HC