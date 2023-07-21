Nayacalevu excited to pair up with Tuisova

Fiji Water Flying Fijians Captain and outside centre Waisea Nayacalevu is ecstatic to pair up with blockbuster utility Josua Tuisova in the midfield for tomorrow’s first Pacific Nations Cup clash against Tonga.

Nayacalevu said to play alongside the 29-year-old Votua Villager from Ba will be special and fireworks are already expected.

“I can’t wait to go out there and share the field with him,” Nayacalevu said.

“Everyone knows, he is a blockbusting centre and strong ball carrier.”

Nayacalevu added expectations will be high from Fiji’s ardent fans and has called on supporters to rally behind the team and trust the process.

“This is our first game of our campaign it’s the PNC first and then the Rugby World Cup.”

“We want to start on a high note, so we will give our best this week and work on the the rest.”