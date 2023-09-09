Saturday, September 9, 2023
Negotiations with employers, says Singh

Minister for Employment, Agni Deo Singh, says negotiations with employers under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) Scheme have continued to progress.

Singh said this is in terms of minimum hours of work, pay parity, deductions, cost of living adjustment, recruitment process, worker referrals as well as on temporary skill shortage visa.

Singh highlighted this during the recent Australia Fiji Business Council Forum held in Australia, where he met with relevant key stakeholders to discuss issues of interest for Fiji.

Singh said these concerns also cut across other workers from the Pacific Island countries who are engaged under the PALM scheme.

“The Fiji and Australia senior officials’ group will continue to meet to resolve the matters concerned.”

“We will continue to actively engage in bilateral discussions with Australia to ensure fair treatment, decent working conditions, and adequate wages for our citizens working under the scheme. These discussions allow us to address any concerns and maintain a system that benefits all participants.”

The Government has expressed sincere appreciation to the Australian Minister for Defence Industry and the Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Pat Conroy, for his commitment and support towards maintaining a well-functioning labour export arrangement between Fiji and Australia under the Vuvale Partnership.

The Minister also extended his gratitude to the Assistant Secretary for Pacific Labour Policy and Engagement (DFAT), Carli Shillito for her availability to meet with the Ministry team during the Fiji and Australia Senior Officials meeting that was held this week at the GPH, Suva to discuss on the progressive work carried out on concerns raised under the PALM scheme.

spot_img

