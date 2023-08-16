New aircraft is a result of FijiFirst policies: Seruiratu

Leader of the Opposition Inia Seruiratu says FijiFirst is delighted to welcome the arrival of the latest addition to the Fiji Airways fleet, the “Island of Beqa”, an A350-941 aircraft with registration number DQ-FAM.

In a statement, Seruiratu said this is a testament to the recovery of the Fijian economy, which we have worked hard to achieve over the past few years.

Seruirratu said the arrival of this new aircraft is a major milestone for Fiji Airways, and it will help the airline to expand its route network and offer passengers a more comfortable and sustainable travel experience.

“The aircraft is equipped with the latest technology, including fuel-efficient engines and air conditioning systems. This will help Fiji Airways to reduce its environmental impact and operate more efficiently.”

“We are proud of the role that FijiFirst has played in the recovery of the Fijian economy. The FijiFirst Government took bold and decisive action to support businesses and individuals, and we invested in infrastructure and tourism.”

“These measures helped to create jobs and boost economic growth during the recovery.”

Seruiratu said the arrival of the “Island of Beqa” is a sign of the bright future that lies ahead for Fiji.

He said the Opposition is confident that the Fijian economy will continue to grow and prosper, and we are committed to working with all stakeholders to create a better future for all Fijians.

Seruiratu said that the Coalition Government, when they were in opposition, opposed many things like the survival of Fiji Airways and stringent measures to keep the economy alive.

“For example, they opposed the FijiFirst government’s decision to provide financial assistance to Fiji Airways, which they argued was a waste of taxpayer money.”

“They also opposed the government’s decision to impose lockdowns and other restrictions, which they argued were harming the economy.”

“However, the Coalition Government is now benefiting from the policies that they once opposed,” he said.

Seruiratu highlighted that the arrival of the new A350s is a direct result of the FijiFirst government’s investment in the tourism and civil aviation sectors.

He said the Coalition Government has an opportunity to build a better future for all Fijians.

“The Government needs to seize this opportunity and to work with all stakeholders to create a more prosperous and equitable Fiji.”

“We would like to congratulate Fiji Airways on the arrival of the new aircraft, and we look forward to seeing big and better things to come in the future for our national carrier,” Seruiratu said.