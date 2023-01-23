Chinese diaspora small but influential: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Chinese diaspora in Fiji is a very influential group that plays an integral part in the country’s development.

Rabuka said that the development of our nation is demonstrated through the contribution of our Chinese community in schools, infrastructure development, businesses and Government.

He made these comment while delivering his speech at the Chinese New Year celebrations in Suva yesterday.

As the Chinese Lunar New Year, the Year of the Rabbit is focused on self-reflection, and the prospects or possibility for prosperity, and peace, Rabuka said it’s significant since we expect to herald a softer period compared to the past year – the Year of the Tiger, which was seen as a powerful period of action, and, at times, impulse.

He reassured the Chinese community that Fiji stands to gain tremendously from its relationship with the Government and the People’s Republic of China, given their unparalleled know how and cutting edge technological advancements.

Meanwhile, the People’s Republic of China’s chargé d’affaires and Political Counsellor, Mr Wang Xuguang highlighted that China and Fiji are good friends, partners and brothers who always respect each other and pursue common development.

“Our friendship stands for good times and bad times. When others turn away, China chooses to stay,” he added.