You can’t incite against a lawful Govt: Turaga

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says they will use the full arm of the law against any individual seen to be inciting or creating anxiety in the public space.

Turaga said he was notified this morning by his staff about comments made by former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum yesterday after he called a press conference.

“Sayed-Khaiyum knows very well, and he was sitting here as the Attorney-General, that if you make public utterances, you will be subjected to the law.”

“My message is this to everyone- you cannot incite against a lawful administration or Government. These are matters subjected to interpretations, but we are going to use the full arm of the law, where ever possible to whoever it is to ensure a smooth transition of this administration and also for the rule of law.”

Turaga added the Fiji Police Force and his office are keeping a close watch and warns that no one will escape.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
