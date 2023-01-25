Wednesday, January 25, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Diversify supply chains is key: Kamikamica

The Coalition Government says it is absolutely important for Fiji to look into diversifying supply chains to better prepare for and to mitigate the effects of disruptions in the future.

This was highlighted by the deputy Prime Minister and Minister for External Trade, Manoa Kamikamica.

He said Fiji and the world recently experienced a series of disruptions that have contributed to a broader economic uncertainty.

“By spreading sourcing, production and shipping of goods and services across economically and geographically diverse nations, the risk of a single country shocking the global supply chains due to natural or political factors is significantly lowered.”

The Minister also highlighted the importance of transportation and logistics services.

He said these were the backbone to trade hence, investments in improving transport infrastructure are absolutely critical to ensuring that supply chains are not disrupted.

Kamikamica said international shipping rates are at an all-time high.

“Although the COVID-19 pandemic is to blame, Fiji businesses have been reeling with these problems since pre-COVID times. Hence, it is vital to explore innovative approaches to resolving long-standing issues such as these,” he added.

Fiji is looking to explore modern and innovative trade and economic cooperation agreements that address non-tariff barriers and trade logistic issues, which exacerbate the cost of doing business.

He said the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework is a US-led initiative that Fiji is currently negotiating – a powerful economic bloc that addresses modern barriers to trade such as logistics, connectivity, compatible systems and border facilitation and infrastructure gaps.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Suwamy to feature for Ba 35 in IMT ...

Former national and Ba defender Avinesh Waran Suwamy will feature f...
News

Saneem investigation scope is narro...

The Attorney General Siromi Turaga says the terms of reference for ...
Business

Fiji to be positioned as regional b...

The Government recognises there is potential to position Fiji as a ...
Football

Suva in tough Futsal IDC group

Defending champions Suva have been drawn into a tough Group C for t...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Suwamy to feature for Ba 35 in I...

Football
Former nat...

Saneem investigation scope is na...

News
The Attorn...

Fiji to be positioned as regiona...

Business
The Govern...

Suva in tough Futsal IDC group

Football
Defending ...

Fiji take on Tonga in Sydney ope...

Rugby
The Fiji 7...

Urie and his wife expecting a ba...

Entertainment
American p...

Popular News

Argentina knocks Fiji out of Cup...

Hamilton Sevens
Argentina ...

We need to get the basics right:...

Football
New Zealan...

Need to return to standards: Gol...

Rugby
Fiji 7s He...

Possession, strong defence vital...

Football
The Fiji U...

Torrential rain, strong winds, f...

News
A heavy ra...

We’ll not be lectured by S...

News
Attorney-G...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2022 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

New Caledonia defeats Tahiti in the 1st SF of the 2023 OFC U17 Championship