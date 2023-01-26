Thursday, January 26, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

9 more children receive gift of life

Nine more children have been given a new lease through free heart surgeries by a team of Indian surgeons at the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital in Nasese, Suva.

Hospital Director Dr Krupali Tappoo said they are privileged to host the 20-member team from Mumbai who have been conducting life-saving open-heart surgeries for children this week.

Since the inauguration of the hospital last year, 81 children have received a new gift of life and thousands of Echo-cardiograms have been conducted cost-free.

“We are incredibly grateful to Pediatric Cardiac Surgeon Dr Shyamdeep Borgohain and his entire team for sacrificing their time to come to Fiji to operate on our children and Fiji is so blessed to have such an experienced and skilled team here. Their two-week visit will save the lives of many children who otherwise have no other means of treatment.”

Dr Tappoo added that through the outreach visits to rural and maritime regions by specialists at the hospital, statistics show that Fiji is presenting a higher than-average incidence of Congenital Heart Disease and the worrying fact needs to be addressed on various levels by all stakeholders.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Business

Next 4 years will be vital: Singh

Minister for Sugar, Charan Jeath Singh says the next four years wil...
Entertainment

Tandon honored with Padma Shri awar...

The Indian Government has honoured versatile Bollywood actress Rave...
Rugby

Fiji will bounce back in Sydney: Tu...

Seasoned Fiji 7s journeyman Pio Tuwai is confident the Ben Gollings...
News

USPSA welcomes Govt announcement

The University of the South Pacific Students' Association (USPSA) h...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Next 4 years will be vital: Sing...

Business
Minister f...

Tandon honored with Padma Shri a...

Entertainment
The Indian...

Fiji will bounce back in Sydney:...

Rugby
Seasoned F...

USPSA welcomes Govt announcement...

News
The Univer...

They practiced their right to le...

News
Prime Mini...

Fiji FA to announce Women’...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Popular News

Sauvakacolo continues to impress...

Sports
Former Suv...

Baldwin, Reed to be charged for ...

Entertainment
Actor Alec...

Radradra, Naulago retained for P...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Kasavu to face United Sangam in ...

Football
Reigning c...

Tuisue scores on return from sus...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

President to open Parliament ses...

News
The Presid...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2022 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Business

Next 4 years will be vital: Singh