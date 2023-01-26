9 more children receive gift of life

Nine more children have been given a new lease through free heart surgeries by a team of Indian surgeons at the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital in Nasese, Suva.

Hospital Director Dr Krupali Tappoo said they are privileged to host the 20-member team from Mumbai who have been conducting life-saving open-heart surgeries for children this week.

Since the inauguration of the hospital last year, 81 children have received a new gift of life and thousands of Echo-cardiograms have been conducted cost-free.

“We are incredibly grateful to Pediatric Cardiac Surgeon Dr Shyamdeep Borgohain and his entire team for sacrificing their time to come to Fiji to operate on our children and Fiji is so blessed to have such an experienced and skilled team here. Their two-week visit will save the lives of many children who otherwise have no other means of treatment.”

Dr Tappoo added that through the outreach visits to rural and maritime regions by specialists at the hospital, statistics show that Fiji is presenting a higher than-average incidence of Congenital Heart Disease and the worrying fact needs to be addressed on various levels by all stakeholders.