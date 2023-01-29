We stand ready to assist NZ, says Rabuka

Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sitiveni Rabuka says he is devastated by the disastrous impact of flash flooding in Auckland, New Zealand and Fiji stands ready to assist should the need arise.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those who have lost loved ones in this disaster. I wish to convey sincere condolences and sympathy to the Government and people of New Zealand tonight.”

“We also pray that those who have lost their homes and property will find shelter and recover from this disastrous flood. I ask Kiwis worldwide to have hope in our God of Nations,” Rabuka said.

New Zealand’s largest city has declared a State of Emergency after torrential rain prompted widespread flooding damaging infrastructure, and residential homes.

“Fiji knows all too well that in times like this, people are vulnerable and need all the help they can get.”

“I want to assure the Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and the people of New Zealand that Fiji offers her support and prayers. We the people of Fiji are ready to help in whatever little way we can. I have been told that infrastructure and emergency services have been ‘overwhelmed’ by the impacts of the storm, and we will not hesitate to help.”

“Kia kaha, kia maia Aotearoa,” Rabuka added.