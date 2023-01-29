Sunday, January 29, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

We stand ready to assist NZ, says Rabuka

Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sitiveni Rabuka says he is devastated by the disastrous impact of flash flooding in Auckland, New Zealand and Fiji stands ready to assist should the need arise.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those who have lost loved ones in this disaster. I wish to convey sincere condolences and sympathy to the Government and people of New Zealand tonight.”

“We also pray that those who have lost their homes and property will find shelter and recover from this disastrous flood. I ask Kiwis worldwide to have hope in our God of Nations,” Rabuka said.

New Zealand’s largest city has declared a State of Emergency after torrential rain prompted widespread flooding damaging infrastructure, and residential homes.

“Fiji knows all too well that in times like this, people are vulnerable and need all the help they can get.”

“I want to assure the Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and the people of New Zealand that Fiji offers her support and prayers. We the people of Fiji are ready to help in whatever little way we can. I have been told that infrastructure and emergency services have been ‘overwhelmed’ by the impacts of the storm, and we will not hesitate to help.”

“Kia kaha, kia maia Aotearoa,” Rabuka added.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fiji eliminated to bronze playoff

South Africa ended Fiji's Sydney 7s title hopes after registering a...
News

Farm supervisor drowns in Korovou

A 26-year-old farm supervisor is alleged to have drowned whilst swi...
News

Man missing at sea found dead

The search for a 35-year-old farmer of Dreketi Village, Qamea who w...
Football

U21 players to feature in DPL, Seni...

Every team in the Digicel Premier League (DPL) and the Senior Leagu...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji eliminated to bronze playof...

Rugby
South Afri...

Farm supervisor drowns in Korovo...

News
A 26-year-...

Man missing at sea found dead

News
The search...

U21 players to feature in DPL, S...

Football
Every team...

Need for economic diversificatio...

Business
Deputy Pri...

A holistic approach is needed: S...

Business
Minister f...

Popular News

Daugunu to return in Sydney 7s

Rugby
Former Cap...

Ambulance accident claims patien...

News
A 46-year-...

Fiji’s energy and pressure dropp...

Football
New Zealan...

Fiji 7s beats France, tops Pool ...

Rugby
Fiji has b...

Daveua out of Sydney 7s

Rugby
Fijiana ro...

PSC has the powers to appoint: R...

News
Chairman o...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Day 3 of the 2023 Sydney 7s