Tubuna discusses key priorities with UN

Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna discussed some of the coalition Government’s key priorities to be achieved in the first 100 days in office at a meeting with the United Nations in the Pacific team in Suva on Friday.

During the meeting, Tubuna also highlighted the Fiji Government’s four-year plan which includes economic recovery, and improvement of service delivery, particularly in the health and education sector, infrastructure developments, telecommunications, better access to water and good sanitation, law reforms, and trade and investment opportunities, among other important issues.

He reaffirmed the Fiji Government’s commitment to strengthening partnership with the UN on issues of significance to Fiji and the Pacific family.

Tubuna also acknowledged the UN’s ongoing collaboration with Fiji, in the areas of climate change, oceans and environment, peace and security and human rights, women and youth empowerment.

He said Fiji is also grateful for the UN’s support provided during times of need, particularly through the provision of humanitarian assistance.

“The Fiji Government aims to collaborate and work in tandem with a more coordinated UN agencies and its partner agency to ensure sustainable development in a world constantly challenged by climate change, pandemics and increase in food prices.”