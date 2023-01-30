Monday, January 30, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Tubuna discusses key priorities with UN

Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna discussed some of the coalition Government’s key priorities to be achieved in the first 100 days in office at a meeting with the United Nations in the Pacific team in Suva on Friday.

During the meeting, Tubuna also highlighted the Fiji Government’s four-year plan which includes economic recovery, and improvement of service delivery, particularly in the health and education sector, infrastructure developments, telecommunications, better access to water and good sanitation, law reforms, and trade and investment opportunities, among other important issues.

He reaffirmed the Fiji Government’s commitment to strengthening partnership with the UN on issues of significance to Fiji and the Pacific family.

Tubuna also acknowledged the UN’s ongoing collaboration with Fiji, in the areas of climate change, oceans and environment, peace and security and human rights, women and youth empowerment.

He said Fiji is also grateful for the UN’s support provided during times of need, particularly through the provision of humanitarian assistance.

“The Fiji Government aims to collaborate and work in tandem with a more coordinated UN agencies and its partner agency to ensure sustainable development in a world constantly challenged by climate change, pandemics and increase in food prices.”

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sydney 7s

Fijiana sixth in Series standing

The Fijiana 7s team is currently sixth on the overall standings of ...
Rugby

Drua vs Crusaders tickets go on sal...

Tickets for the blockbuster Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match b...
Sports

Baselala relishes Drua debut

18-year-old Phillip Baselala who became the youngest player to don ...
Entertainment

British actress Syms dies at 89

Classical British actress Sylvia Syms who starred in “Ice Cold in A...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijiana sixth in Series standing...

Sydney 7s
The Fijian...

Drua vs Crusaders tickets go on ...

Rugby
Tickets fo...

Baselala relishes Drua debut

Sports
18-year-ol...

British actress Syms dies at 89

Entertainment
Classical ...

Nasinu and Rewa to kick start Fu...

Sports
Nasinu and...

Boy, 12, was youngest suspect in...

News
A 12-year-...

Popular News

Man missing at sea found dead

News
The search...

Fiji to take part in OFC Beach S...

Football
Fiji Footb...

We need to get the basics right:...

Football
New Zealan...

Lautoka’s United Sangam wi...

Football
Lautoka's ...

Fiji 7s beats France, tops Pool ...

Rugby
Fiji has b...

Police FC qualify to NCC final

Football
Ba’s Polic...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Sydney 7s

Fijiana sixth in Series standing