Government to forge closer ties with US: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji’s coalition government acknowledges the support of the United States government to the region over the years and looks forward to strengthening that relationship.

The Prime Minister made the comments whilst attending the United States of America and the Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies reception held at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva this evening.

The event was attended by cabinet ministers, senior government officials, members of the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces and Fiji Navy and representatives from various organisations.

Rabuka thanked the U.S. for its continued commitment to Fiji and for advancing shared interests in building a more peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Also, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Admiral John C. Aquilino acknowledged the long-standing partnership between the two countries.