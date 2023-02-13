Over 1,200 applications for board appointments

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says over 1,200 applications were received after Government had put out an advertisement inviting expressions of interest for Board Appointments.

Rabuka said that it was imperative that the right people are appointed to Boards on merit, and some appointments have already been made.

While addressing Parliament today, he said board members must reflect the dynamics of our population diversity.

“With the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation, it was vital that a new Board be appointed given the resignations of the previous Board members,” he said.

Rabuka said the same applied to the Fiji Development Bank, where the resignations of its board members prevented the meeting of the board due to lack of a quorum.

He said a meeting was urgently required to seek a guarantee extension, which will be tabled in this Honourable House later this week, as the current guarantee expires soon.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the re-establishment of the Higher Salaries Commission to look at setting and administering remuneration of senior Civil Servants and CEO’s of State-owned enterprises.

“Recent revelations about certain public and state-owned enterprises have generated much interest and debate in the media and in the community. Some disclosures have raised red flags and highlighted the need for greater scrutiny and accountability by executives and directors in these enterprises.”

“These entities Mr. Speaker Sir are involved in food processing, agriculture, livestock, timber, farming and fisheries; postal, trustee and financial services; broadcasting, airport operations and bio security.”

Rabuka added that State-owned enterprises relate to aviation, sugar, banking, housing, forestry, energy, digital television and airport services.