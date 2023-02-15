Min for Housing undergoes review: Qereqeretabua

Assistant Minister for Housing, Lenora Qereqeretabua says her Ministry will be carrying out a thorough review and realigning its strategies to address the challenges the housing sector faces.

Speaking in Parliament, Qereqeretabua said the Ministry is working to strengthen its collaboration with private and public sectors to improve the standard of housing and its affordability for the people of Fiji.

She said its mandated role is providing housing assistance to low and middle income earning families from first time home owners, housing assistance for fire victims and people with disability and the upgrade of informal settlements.

The Minister also highlighted the upgrade of informal settlements will continue for 12 settlements, four in the Central Division, seven in the Western Division and one in the Northern Division.

“Three informal settlements have had the upgrades completed and this Government will make it our priority to ensure that the issuance of the 99 year leases will be done this year for the 451 households who have been living in the hope of land tenure and security for far too long,” Qereqeretabua added.