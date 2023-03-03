TC Kevin unlikely to pass over land areas

Category 3 Tropical cyclone (TC) Kevin is not expected to directly pass over the land areas of Fiji.

However, it is anticipated to track over open waters to the southwest of the Fiji around Sunday.

The Fiji Metreological Service in its latest update says associated rain bands are likely to move over the group from as early as tomorrow.

Hence, heavy rain and thunderstorms is expected to affect parts of the country from later tomorrow especially over Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, Northern Ra, Tavua, Greater Nadi-Lautoka and Ba Area, Sigatoka, Interior Nadroga/Navosa, Kadavu and nearby smaller Islands and Lau and Lomaiviti groups.

There is also an elevated risk of flash flooding, especially in these areas.

Strong and gusty winds are also expected over the land areas of Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, Northwestern Viti Levu (Rakiraki-Tavua-Ba-Lautoka-Nadi), Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti groups, Bua and Eastern Macuata (Labasa to Udu Point).

Weather observations received show the above-mentioned areas already experiencing wind speeds of up to 40 to 60 kilometres per hour.

Winds of this strength according to FMS are not destructive however; it can break tree branches, damage crops and weak, unshielded structures like temporary sheds and tents in exposed communities.

Gale force winds up to 30 knots, gusting to 45 knots is expected over open waters of Southwest Viti Levu, Southern Koro Sea and Southern Lau Waters.

Winds are expected to increase to damaging gale force winds up to 40 knots and gusting to 55 knots from later over these waters tomorrow.

Sea condition is expected to be very rough together with moderate to heavy northerly swells and poor visibility in areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Strong northerly winds up to 25 to 30 knots, gusting to 45 knots are expected over the rest of Fiji waters.

From next week Monday, damaging heavy swells with wave heights of 4 to 5 meters is expected over Fiji waters, thus, there’s risk of coastal inundation over the coastal areas of Bua and Macuata, Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, Western Division, Coral Coast, Beqa, Vatulele, Kadavu and Ono-i-Lau.

Meanwhile, Tropical Cyclone Judy has exited the Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre (RSMC) Nadi Area of Responsibility (AoR) this morning with warning responsibilities handed over to the New Zealand Meteorological Service.