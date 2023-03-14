Reforms crucial, policies being looked at

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says Fiji Corrections Service officers must comply with the Constitution and the standards set out in the Corrections Act.

Turaga said if there are any policies, directives or systems that are not in line with these mandates, then they must be reviewed immediately.

He said that he has made this clear with the top management of the Fiji Corrections Service.

“I understand that officers work in a very strenuous environment, trying to cope with people who have a past with the law, some are seasonal offenders and trying to control them. The approach is now trying to create an environment that officers can work freely.”

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice also highlighted that the condition of the facilities in which elderly convicts are currently kept is alarming.

Turaga said a number of elderly persons incarcerated have serious medical conditions and are in diapers.

“How do we deal with this? Some are no risk to society if they are released early, or do we keep them incarcerated.”

Turaga added that these are policies that need to be looked at, which is also been discussed at length.