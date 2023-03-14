Tuesday, March 14, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Reforms crucial, policies being looked at

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says Fiji Corrections Service officers must comply with the Constitution and the standards set out in the Corrections Act.

Turaga said if there are any policies, directives or systems that are not in line with these mandates, then they must be reviewed immediately.

He said that he has made this clear with the top management of the Fiji Corrections Service.

“I understand that officers work in a very strenuous environment, trying to cope with people who have a past with the law, some are seasonal offenders and trying to control them. The approach is now trying to create an environment that officers can work freely.”

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice also highlighted that the condition of the facilities in which elderly convicts are currently kept is alarming.

Turaga said a number of elderly persons incarcerated have serious medical conditions and are in diapers.

“How do we deal with this? Some are no risk to society if they are released early, or do we keep them incarcerated.”

Turaga added that these are policies that need to be looked at, which is also been discussed at length.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Injury-free Drua prepare for Reds

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have come out of last week’s 25-24 w...
Football

Sam names Futsal squad for friendli...

Digicel National Futsal Head Coach Jerry Sam has named his 30-membe...
News

SODELPA Parliamentary staff unpaid ...

The Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) has not paid two staf...
Rugby

Kemu will definitely be the favouri...

Wallabies and Brumbies forward Rob Valetini who boasts a stack of i...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Injury-free Drua prepare for Red...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Sam names Futsal squad for frien...

Football
Digicel Na...

SODELPA Parliamentary staff unpa...

News
The Social...

Kemu will definitely be the favo...

Rugby
Wallabies ...

Matana to miss Hong Kong 7s

Rugby
The Fiji 7...

Silktails ready for RMC season s...

Rugby
The Kaivit...

Popular News

Nata, Qalirea and Toga appointed...

News
Solomone N...

Fiji to participate in Commonwea...

Rugby
Fiji 7s bo...

Recent appointments are question...

News
Opposition...

Minister can only issue policy d...

News
Opposition...

Skipper proud of team, thanks fa...

Rugby
Fijian Dru...

Police assures safety amidst Bai...

News
The Fiji P...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Injury-free Drua prepare for Reds