K9 team assists in arrest of suspect

Quick action by the Police K9 team in Lautoka resulted in the arrest of a suspect and recovery of all stolen items from a home in Viseisei Bypass.

According to Police, a report of a house break in at Viseisei was received at the Lautoka Police Station at around 3.00pm yesterday and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Operations team called in the assistance of the Lautoka K9 team.

The K9 team, consisting of Dog Handler Police Constable Richard Brett and K9 Quill, started their tracking from the crime scene and tracked up to the suspect’s house after following the track from Viseisei Bypass.

The K9 team led the CID Ops team directly to the suspects’ house and a search was conducted where all stolen items with a total value of around $20,000 were recovered and the suspect arrested.

The stolen items consisted of Assorted Jewelries’, a Laptop, a Smartphone, assorted clothing’s and assorted alcohol and spirits.