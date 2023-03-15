TLTB chief executive suspended

The Board of Trustees of the iTaukei Land Trust Board (TLTB Board) has suspended chief executive Tevita Kuruvakadua with immediate effect, pending an investigation into certain allegations.

The Board in a statement said it would like to emphasise that the suspension is by no means suggestive of guilt or confirmation of guilt on the part of the CEO.

“The TLTB Board believes that it is in the best interest of the organisation to proceed with the suspension to allow for an objective, independent and impartial investigation into the allegations.”

“The CEO has been duly informed of the allegations and will be accorded all procedural requirements in the facilitation of the investigation and its outcome.”

“The TLTB Board remains fully committed to completing this process as soon as possible.”

The Board has in the meantime, appointed senior manager, Peni Qalo who currently holds the position of manager research & policy as the acting chief executive to ensure that the day to day running of the organisation proceeds as normal.