Wednesday, March 15, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

TLTB chief executive suspended

The Board of Trustees of the iTaukei Land Trust Board (TLTB Board) has suspended chief executive Tevita Kuruvakadua with immediate effect, pending an investigation into certain allegations.

The Board in a statement said it would like to emphasise that the suspension is by no means suggestive of guilt or confirmation of guilt on the part of the CEO.

“The TLTB Board believes that it is in the best interest of the organisation to proceed with the suspension to allow for an objective, independent and impartial investigation into the allegations.”

“The CEO has been duly informed of the allegations and will be accorded all procedural requirements in the facilitation of the investigation and its outcome.”

“The TLTB Board remains fully committed to completing this process as soon as possible.”

The Board has in the meantime, appointed senior manager, Peni Qalo who currently holds the position of manager research & policy as the acting chief executive to ensure that the day to day running of the organisation proceeds as normal.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

Rewa’s Kumar joins Bula Boys ...

Rewa midfielder Ivan Kumar has replaced Labasa midfielder Akeimi Ra...
Rugby

Conduct nullified Bolaca’s tr...

The Fijian Drua management today clarified that former Fiji 7s play...
Business

bizFiji2.0 rebranded to business no...

bizFIJI 2.0 will now be known as business now FIJI, under the Ease ...
News

K9 team assists in arrest of suspec...

Quick action by the Police K9 team in Lautoka resulted in the arr...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Rewa’s Kumar joins Bula Bo...

Sports
Rewa midfi...

Conduct nullified Bolaca’s...

Rugby
The Fijian...

bizFiji2.0 rebranded to business...

Business
bizFIJI 2....

K9 team assists in arrest of sus...

News
Quick ac...

Police, PRB strengthen partnersh...

News
The Public...

Aust Govt provides $15.4m for re...

News
The Austra...

Popular News

Gitali flies Fiji flag in intern...

News
18-year-ol...

Navua is no easy feat : Singh

Football
Champions ...

Drugs a national problem now: Ti...

News
The Minist...

Innovation and creativity vital ...

Business
Attorney-G...

Fiji to support recovery efforts...

News
The Fiji G...

Lepto cases spike in Northern Di...

News
There has ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Sports

Rewa’s Kumar joins Bula Boys squad