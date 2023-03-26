Sunday, March 26, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Govt to review Anti-Doping Policy

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Government will review relevant policies, including the National Sports Policy and the Anti-Doping Policy.

Speaking at the Fiji Sports Awards yesterday, Rabuka said the Ministry of Youth and Sports will also review existing sporting infrastructure with key stakeholders prior to recommending to Cabinet key investment priority areas.

He said this is to ensure we offer excellent facilities that would attract more international sporting events.

Rabuka said sports is an industry and our goal is to make Fiji the sporting hub of the Pacific.

“Government intends to catapult individual sports towards an era of professionalism, with the necessary budgetary provisions to be channelled towards sports in the next financial year.”

Also, the Prime Minister indicated that the Government will support Team Fiji to the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad & Tobago, the 2023 Pacific Games in Honiara, and the much-anticipated Paris 2024 Olympic Games next year.

He said Government will engage with the respective stakeholders to bring the 2031 Pacific Games to Fiji.

“I encourage aspiring future athletes present or watching me on the live television broadcast, to keep striving to be the best they can be. Remember that with hard work, dedication, and perseverance, you can achieve great things,” Rabuka added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Low reservoir levels cause for wate...

The Water Authority of Fiji, (WAF)says it is experiencing a low res...
Rugby

Naholo Rayasi score in Moana thumpi...

Tries from Kini Naholo and Salesi Rayasi contributed to the Hurrica...
News

Remittance inflow from sports over ...

The Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says remittance inflows from our...
News

Ra man is latest road fatality afte...

A 53-year-old man from Barotu in Rakiraki is the country’s latest r...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Low reservoir levels cause for w...

News
The Water ...

Naholo Rayasi score in Moana thu...

Rugby
Tries from...

Remittance inflow from sports ov...

News
The Prime ...

Ra man is latest road fatality a...

News
A 53-year-...

$14K raised on GoFundMe for Bola...

Rugby
Fundraisin...

They outplayed us: Derenalagi

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Popular News

Highlanders trounce Drua at home...

Rugby
The Highla...

Inter-agency team attends IPEF n...

News
A Fijian i...

Complainants need regular feedba...

News
Acting Com...

Naupoto calls on Singh to apolog...

News
Opposition...

Remittance inflow from sports ov...

News
The Prime ...

Lot of learning for Jnr Bula Boy...

Sports
Junior Bul...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Low reservoir levels cause for water cuts: WAF