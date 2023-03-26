Govt to review Anti-Doping Policy

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Government will review relevant policies, including the National Sports Policy and the Anti-Doping Policy.

Speaking at the Fiji Sports Awards yesterday, Rabuka said the Ministry of Youth and Sports will also review existing sporting infrastructure with key stakeholders prior to recommending to Cabinet key investment priority areas.

He said this is to ensure we offer excellent facilities that would attract more international sporting events.

Rabuka said sports is an industry and our goal is to make Fiji the sporting hub of the Pacific.

“Government intends to catapult individual sports towards an era of professionalism, with the necessary budgetary provisions to be channelled towards sports in the next financial year.”

Also, the Prime Minister indicated that the Government will support Team Fiji to the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad & Tobago, the 2023 Pacific Games in Honiara, and the much-anticipated Paris 2024 Olympic Games next year.

He said Government will engage with the respective stakeholders to bring the 2031 Pacific Games to Fiji.

“I encourage aspiring future athletes present or watching me on the live television broadcast, to keep striving to be the best they can be. Remember that with hard work, dedication, and perseverance, you can achieve great things,” Rabuka added.