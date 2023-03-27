Monday, March 27, 2023
Planned works to affect water supply

Planned works in the greater Labasa area will affect water supply services from Thursday.

The Water Authority of Fiji will carry out maintenance works to the Benau, Volanau DN 375 mm and DN 300 mm Nasealevu raw water line leakages.

During the planned works period, customers will experience a temporary disruption to the water supply.

Residents are urged to store water for use during this time, while it is still available.

Affected areas include Soasoa, Vunivau, Basoga, Batinikama Branch Road, Bulileka, Vaturekuka, Batinikama, Urata, Boca, Paras Point, Boubale, Vatunibale, Line Point, Low Cost, Vitandra and Mani Road.

 

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
