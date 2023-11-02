Thursday, November 2, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

NFP’s stance is mind-boggling, says Kumar

Opposition Member of Parliament, Premila Kumar says the National Federation Party’s opposition to Fiji’s vote against the ‘Jordanian Resolution’ at the United Nations for a humanitarian truce is mind-boggling and very puzzling.

Speaking to FijiLive, the former Education Minister said three NFP members are part of Cabinet where decisions are made on such important matters and questioned how can Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua who is responsible for international diplomacy, oppose the decision which is made by her own Ministry.

She said this raises concerns about how important policy decisions are made and why is the Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs opposing the resolution to which she is a party to.

“Perhaps the National Federation Party is now realizing that the People’s Alliance Party is taking the lead in making decisions and that they are marginalized.”

“No matter what the Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad says now, the fact remains in such important matters of voting for the country in the UN, there should have been better coordination and consultation before the voting and not dissent afterwards when criticisms are levelled against the Government,” she said.

Kumar claims the NFP was left in the dark on the decision that the three-legged Government made on the resolution.

She said the Government is making Fiji look foolish and incompetent domestically and internationally.

“The Government must be now be held accountable for also putting the lives of Fijian peacekeepers in danger by voting against the resolution last week.”

Kumar, who has labelled the Government as the ‘flip-flop’ Coalition Government, claiming that Fijians are losing confidence in the Government’s ability to provide effective leadership.

She has also questioned the competence of the recently appointed Permanent Representative to the United Nations Filipo Tarakinikini and that of the Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Dr Lesikimacuata Korovulavula.

“This is what you get when appointments are not made on merits,” Kumar added.

FijiLive has reached out to the National Federation Party for a comment on the matter.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Business

FCCC partners with City, Town counc...

In a collaborative stride, the Fijian Competition and Consumer Comm...
News

FCCC calls for increased consumer v...

As Fijian families gear up for the festivities of Diwali, the Fijia...
News

Geopolitical unrest hasn’t af...

Fiji Revenue and Customs Service (FRCS) acting chief executive Mala...
Rugby

Hurricanes re-sign Naholo and Rayas...

Fiji-born wingers Kiniviliame Naholo and Salesi Rayasi have been re...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

FCCC partners with City, Town co...

Business
In a colla...

FCCC calls for increased consume...

News
As Fijian ...

Geopolitical unrest hasn’t...

News
Fiji Reven...

Hurricanes re-sign Naholo and Ra...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Seva replaces injured Rokovucake...

Football
Junior Bul...

No growth without critics: Doge

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Popular News

Give time for Coalition to grow:...

News
National F...

Minimbi to make Reds debut from ...

Rugby
Former Fij...

Bail application denied for Toto...

News
The High C...

Govt will support Lautoka fire v...

News
The Prime ...

Overseas duo to join Bula Boys c...

Football
Odisha FC ...

NFP condemns Govt stand on Isra...

News
Minister f...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Aseri Radrodro’s Press Conference