No permit has been given to any group: Police

The Fiji Police Force has clarified that to date, no permit has been given to any group or applicant, as earlier stated due to security reasons, and the status quo remains.

In response to concerns raised regarding the approval of a permit to certain groups to protest on the situation in Israel and Gaza, Assistant Commissioner of Police – Operations
Livai Driu said they have been alerted of gatherings organized by the Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ Fiji Branch), a subject of a social media post stating that approval had been given.

“While there was no mention of the approval being given by Police, understandably public perception perceived the authorization to have been from Police.”

“However we wish to clarify that the Fiji Police Force did not approve a permit, but have since confirmed that approval was referring to the use of the meeting venue, granted by the venue management.”

He said Acting Commissioner Juki Fong Chew had also directed the matter be investigated, where it has been established that the ICEJ Fiji Branch as part of their two-year, monthly scheduled prayer vigils held since 2022, had organized a vigil for members of the Church to pray over the nation and other prayer needs shared.

“I have personally spoken to the Director of the ICEJ Fiji Branch and thank him for his understanding and cooperation, as the posts, photos and videos shared on social media had been perceived in a different manner, other than for its intended purpose, a prayer vigil.”

“We do however caution members of the public to follow due processes and work within the ambits of the law, and any breach will be dealt with accordingly.”

ACP Driu added that the Fiji Police Force’s priority remains the maintenance of law and order and the safety of all Fijians and the status quo will remain with regards to any application to gather for the Israel and Gaza situation as they do not want to risk the peace and security of our community.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
