Non-essential civil servants in the North to stay home

All non-essential civil servants in the North are being advised to stay home, in light of the bad weather conditions being experienced in Vanua Levu.

This is following consultations between the Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka and the Minister for Civil Service Sitiveni Rabuka this morning.

This precautionary measure is being implemented to ensure the safety and well-being of every member of the public.

The Fiji NDMO, together with the Ministry of Civil Service, will evaluate the situation again this afternoon and make an announcement accordingly.