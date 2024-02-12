Tuesday, February 13, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Non-essential civil servants in the North to stay home

Flood North

All non-essential civil servants in the North are being advised to stay home, in light of the bad weather conditions being experienced in Vanua Levu.

This is following consultations between the Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka and the Minister for Civil Service Sitiveni Rabuka this morning.

This precautionary measure is being implemented to ensure the safety and well-being of every member of the public.

The Fiji NDMO, together with the Ministry of Civil Service, will evaluate the situation again this afternoon and make an announcement accordingly.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Former Lautoka coach Autar dies

The local football fraternity is mourning the loss of prominent coa...
Football

Kulas lose to Solomon Is, face NZ i...

The Digicel Fiji Kulas finished second in Group A of the OFC Women’...
News

Nadi teen to compete in double page...

17-year-old Ashlin Alveena Prasad has bagged another opportunity to...
Entertainment

Usher marries Jennifer Goicoechea i...

Usher just said "Yeah!" to marrying Jennifer Goicoechea. The sin...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Former Lautoka coach Autar dies

Football
The local ...

Kulas lose to Solomon Is, face N...

Football
The Digice...

Nadi teen to compete in double p...

News
17-year-ol...

Usher marries Jennifer Goicoeche...

Entertainment
Usher just...

Swift’s Super Bowl airtime...

Entertainment
Taylor Swi...

Fijiana XVs to face Wallaroos in...

Rugby
The Vodafo...

Popular News

Govt looks to mitigate impact of...

News
Cabinet ha...

Rewa beats Navua in friendly mat...

Football
Rewa defea...

Rotuma gets new state-of-the-art...

News
The newly ...

Non-essential civil servants res...

News
After care...

Juveniles, Police officer charge...

News
Three juve...

First leg of qualifier ends in a...

Football
The first ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Former Lautoka coach Autar dies