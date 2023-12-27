Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Not an easy first year in office: Gavoka

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism, Viliame Gavoka says it was close to impossible and not very easy to take over the reins of an administration that has crashed and continued to run for 16 years.

In an interview with FijiLive, Gavoka said the first year in office for the Coalition Government was tough and full of challenges.

He said right now, Coalition Governments is going to be the future for Fijian politics.

Gavoka said all four parties that serve in Parliament have strong policies, strong convictions and followers.

“And at the end of the day, it is anyone’s game if you play it right.”

“The People’s Alliance, the National Federation Party and SODELPA are doing a good job, with sound fiscal policies, sound leadership styles and the mandate to serve until 2026.”

“We coordinate very closely on how things should be managed. We have a very experienced leadership team and in the end, it is going to be a strong and positive 2024.”

The Deputy Prime Minister said managing expectations, reconciling policies and gauging by people’s faces, there is a sense of good will.

He said that this is a good thing.

Gavoka said there have been a few snags in the last year, but this has not deterred them from getting things done.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
