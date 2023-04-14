Nothing to worry about, if he is innocent: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says if no fault is found by the tribunal tasked to investigate the suspended Director of Public Prosecution, Christopher Pryde – he will be reinstated.

Speaking to the media, Rabuka said that it will be put to the tribunal to investigate him and if there is no case, then there is no case.

“That is the meaning of suspension,” Rabuka added.

The Prime Minister and Chair of the Constitutional Offices Commission said it was brought to the attention of the COC that Christopher Pryde met the former Attorney-General, which inspired the position of his suspension.

Rabuka said the COC had to consider Pryde’s suspension objectively and that people who held high office ought to be very, very aware of those watching.

“To be seen fraternizing with someone who is a high profile person under investigation would not have been the right thing that the suspended Director of Public Prosecution had done.”

Rabuka added that in his case, when he was being investigated and in court, he said: “I made it a point not to been seen with judges when I was playing golf.”

“I always avoided them, and they avoided me,” Rabuka said.