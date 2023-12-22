Friday, December 22, 2023
Oceania Rugby welcomes two new appointments

Oceania Rugby has officially announced the appointment of two distinguished individuals to its Executive Committee.

The appointments of Anthony Hearne as Independent Director and Taylah Johnson as Women’s Representative signal a strategic shift towards more inclusive and innovative leadership.

President of Oceania Rugby, Richard Sapias, expressed his enthusiasm over the new appointments.

“The inclusion of Anthony and Taylah is a pivotal moment for Oceania Rugby. Their unique skills and perspectives are set to greatly benefit the region,” he stated.

Anthony Hearne brings a diverse background in sports entertainment and commercial strategy to the board.

His previous roles, including Chief Commercial Officer for the Australian Professional Leagues, have equipped him with extensive experience in marketing, broadcast, and digital realms.

“Oceania currently provides a very large percentage of the professional rugby players to the rugby world. I believe we can leverage that position harder to grow the game & strengthen engagement of all nations in Oceania.” Hearne said.

Joining Hearne is Taylah Johnson, a recognized figure in women’s rugby. Her experience as a player, sports administrator, and commentator for Sky Sports New Zealand positions her to significantly impact the strategic direction of women’s rugby in Oceania.

“I’m excited to build upon the groundwork laid for women’s rugby in our region and bring innovative approaches to its development,” said Johnson.

The new appointments also coincide with a farewell to Cathy Wong, who steps down after seven years as Oceania Rugby’s Women’s Representative.

Sapias praised Wong for her impactful contributions, particularly her advocacy for gender equality and the development of women’s rugby.

This leadership transition proves Oceania Rugby’s commitment to evolving its focus back to core areas like competitions and pathways, while ensuring a balance of skills and experience on the executive board.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
