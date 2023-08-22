Officers return after conducting training in Samoa

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Basant Rai, Inspector Josefa Rakaseta, Corporal Kaminieli Sovu and Police Constable Semisi Nadumu returned home after conducting a six week training program with the Samoa Police, Prisons & Corrections Services

Twenty Five riders have graduated from the Motorcyclist and Defensive Driving Training, a partnership between the Fiji Police Force and Samoan Police made possible through the support of the Pacific Community for Law Enforcement Cooperation (PCLEC) program under the Pacific Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police banner.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew thanked the officers for the training conducted and commitment towards the successful completion of the task given to them.

“The Motorcyclist and Defensive Driving Training Course was aimed at assisting Samoa Police ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) next year.”

“This is one of many more deployments to come in terms of the sharing of training resources in the Pacific and I congratulate you officers for being part of this opportunity”, he added.

The Course was officially opened by the Samoa Police, Prisons & Corrections Services Commissioner Auapa’au Logoitino Filipo in July.