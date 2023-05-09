Tuesday, May 9, 2023
One more job to do, says Malele

Fijian Warriors Captain Enele Malele says they still have one more job to do before reclaiming the World Rugby Pacific Challenge title.

The Warriors now claim top sit and are undefeated after beating hosts Manuma Samoa 50-25 yesterday, but the Lauan skipper said the fight is not over yet.

“We still have one more to go,” Malele said.

“The game against Manuma Samoa was one we needed and it gave us a lot of answers and areas to work on.

“Playing the Samoa at home is never easy and it definitely was a tough game.

“We will reset and go back now and prepare for our final game against Tonga which we expect will be a physical too.”

The Warriors take on Tonga A in their final game this Saturday in Apia Park at 11.30am.

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
