Overall crime rate drops by 30pc

The overall crime rate for the month of March recorded a 30 per cent reduction while serious crimes recorded a 24 per cent decline.

Acting Police Commissioner, Juki Fong Chew said all five policing divisions recorded decrease in overall crimes however there are a few areas of concerns which through targeted divisional operations need to be addressed during the month of April.

He said still a concern and a worrying trend recorded over the last two months is the increase in crimes against women.

Crimes against women recorded a 4 per cent rise last month while crimes against children recorded a 3 per cent decrease.

Chew said the most prevalent offence during the month of March was theft, recording a total of 306 cases and it has been noted that items targeted during thefts, burglaries and robberies include cash, mobile phones, televisions, laptops, liquor, electronic goods and personal items including jewellery.

The number of illicit drug cases registered increased by 16 per cent, reflecting efforts towards curbing the illegal drug trade.

“Divisional Police commanders are conducting their divisional operations with the aim of strengthening crime prevention initiatives though community policing.”

“We recognise that the answers to addressing crimes lie within our communities through various preventative measures that can be strengthened by working together,” he further added.