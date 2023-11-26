Sunday, November 26, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Pacific Cup to crown new winner

A new winner will be crowned in the 2023 Pacific Community Cup in Auckland, New Zealand today after Ba bombed out of the tournament without a winning a single match.

The Men in Black drew three matches and lost one in Group A.

They were held 0-0 by Auckland All Stars and Labasa, suffered a 3-2 loss against the USA All Stars and ended their campaign with a 1-1 draw against AUFFI All Stars.

The USA All Stars and Auckland All Stars are the two unbeaten team in today’s semifinals.

USA All Stars topped Group A with two wins and two draws and will face Manukau All Stars in the first semifinal at 9.30am.

Group B winner Suva will come up against the Auckland All Stars in the second semifinal at 10.45am.

The grand final is scheduled to commence at 3.30pm.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Dubai 7s

Dubai first, Cape Town later, says ...

Lanky Fiji 7s forward Joseva Talacolo says the team is focused on t...
News

Engineering skills to bridge unempl...

40 youths from Serua are in a better position now to bridge the gap...
Rugby

Narawa’s slip disc recovery on trac...

Fiji-born Chiefs winger Emoni Narawa’s slip disc recovery is on tra...
Football

Suva books spot in Pacific Cup semi...

Suva topped Group B of the 2023 Pacific Community Cup in Auckland, ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Dubai first, Cape Town later, sa...

Dubai 7s
Lanky Fiji...

Engineering skills to bridge une...

News
40 youths ...

Narawa’s slip disc recovery on t...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Suva books spot in Pacific Cup s...

Football
Suva toppe...

Fiji men and women claim 7s Gold...

Rugby
Both the F...

Rugby helps to ease VakatawaR...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Popular News

Police beef up operation to coun...

News
Increased ...

Nabobo-Baba is FNU Vice-Chancell...

News
The Fiji N...

Tigers sign powerhouse Bati prop...

NRL
Wests Tige...

Man drowns whilst diving in Naig...

News
A 28-year-...

Bred Bank opens first branch in ...

Business
Individual...

Previous Govt spent $74m on trav...

News
Deputy Pri...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Dubai 7s

Dubai first, Cape Town later, says Talacolo