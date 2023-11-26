Pacific Cup to crown new winner

A new winner will be crowned in the 2023 Pacific Community Cup in Auckland, New Zealand today after Ba bombed out of the tournament without a winning a single match.

The Men in Black drew three matches and lost one in Group A.

They were held 0-0 by Auckland All Stars and Labasa, suffered a 3-2 loss against the USA All Stars and ended their campaign with a 1-1 draw against AUFFI All Stars.

The USA All Stars and Auckland All Stars are the two unbeaten team in today’s semifinals.

USA All Stars topped Group A with two wins and two draws and will face Manukau All Stars in the first semifinal at 9.30am.

Group B winner Suva will come up against the Auckland All Stars in the second semifinal at 10.45am.

The grand final is scheduled to commence at 3.30pm.