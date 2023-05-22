Pacific leaders urged to speak boldly

Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister James Marape has urged Pacific leaders to speak boldly not only for their respective nations but for the region as a whole.

Pacific leaders attending the 3rd Forum for India and Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) were hosted to an official dinner by Marape in Port Moresby last night.

He reiterated the need for the Pacific region to work together on issues of common interest and promote regional solidarity.

The FIPIC Summit is a multinational grouping developed in 2014 for cooperation between India and 14 Pacific Islands nations which include Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

This year’s summit is co-hosted by the Governments of India and Papua New Guinea.