Pair arrested for aggravated robbery: Police

Two men were arrested in Nadera, for their involvement in an alleged aggravated robbery, yesterday afternoon.

After Valelevu Police’s quick response, Divisional Police Commander South (DPC/S) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Wate Vocevoce said the victim, a 14-year-old student, took the shortcut from his school to his home, when the two suspects approached him and stole his mobile phone and ear pods, before fleeing the scene.

SSP Vocevoce said the alleged incident occurred after midday and the two were arrested later in the afternoon.

Investigations continue.

However, in a separate incident, a case reported last month, the suspect of an aggravated robbery along Wairua Road in Tamavua has been charged and will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

The accused allegedly assaulted and robbed a taxi driver on the afternoon of the 24th of November, and stole cash, mobile phone and assorted items worth over $1,200.

He has been charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

SSP Vocevoce said operations in the Southern Division are focused on increasing visibility this festive season with the “boots on the ground” concept, covering settlements and densely populated areas to counter thefts and other opportunistic crimes.