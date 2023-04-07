Panapasa calls for continued fasting and prayers

Acting Commissioner of Corrections Salote Panapasa has called for an extended period of fasting and prayers from her fellow men and women this Easter Weekend.

She said this period is for Officers, men and women of the Fiji Corrections Service to truly reflect and remember the work that God has given them to do and that is to help transform the life of those under their care.

“This is our key role and responsibility,” she shared at the FCS Easter Special church service.

“Without them (inmates) our roles are obsolete and without the hand of God we cannot undertake this task effectively with a true heart of empathy and patience – remember what is required of you as a professional Corrections Officer.”

“So we must continue to pray for the work God called us to do, we must also continue to pray for each other and our families to help us do this work.”

“We have all heard the powerful sermon by our Pastor Rev Kinijoji Serutawake this morning, who also reminded us that we must protect our sacred relationships with our spouse, our children and our work colleagues, to repent, to forgive in order to be spiritually connected so we can sail together through even the toughest storms.”

Pastor Serutawake has for the past two weeks, led an Evangelizing team made up of Church Ministers from the various denominations in touring all the FCS Divisions attending to all Corrections personnel.

Next week, he will lead the team up North to visit Corrections personnel in Labasa and Taveuni which completes their visitation of all Corrections Centers. On their return theywill begin their visitation of all Prisons to attend to those under the care of the FCS.

Commissioner Panapasa said this was a change in the way the FCS is conducting its duties to pay more attention to the spiritual needs and welfare of the men and women under their care.

“This is apart from our core role of providing security and safety.”

“I would like to wish all the families and friends of the FCS a blessed and safe Easter weekend.”