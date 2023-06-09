Patel re-elected as Fiji FA President

Rajesh Patel has been reappointed as President of Fiji Football Association for another four years.

Patel was reappointed without opposition during the 85th Ordinary Congress at the Fiji FA Headquarters today.

“I am honoured to have the trust of the board, the members of congress to be reappointed,” Patel said after the election.

“We have major plans to further the development of football in the country, and we look forward to making it a reality in building the game for a better future.”

This is Patel’s third term since officially taking up the post in 2015

Also re-appointed for another four-year-term are sitting vice presidents, Yogeshwar Singh, Jitendra Reddy, Aiyaz Musa, Jitendra Kumar, Girja Prasad, Susan Wise and Edwin Chand.