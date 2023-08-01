Patel returns as Fiji Airways Board Chair

Fiji Airways has announced new board appointments.

Nalin Patel has been appointed the new Board Chair while Seni Nabou has been appointed as a Director to the Board of Directors.

Patel is no stranger to Fiji Airways having previously served on the Board for 22 years – nine of which were as Chairperson.

Fiji Airways managing director and chief executive, Andre Viljoen while welcoming the appointments said they are confident their extensive experience and expertise will contribute to the further growth and expansion of the airline’s business.

“These are exciting times for the company and their contributions at the Board level will be crucial for our future growth.”

Viljoen also expressed gratitude to Rajesh Punja for leadership during his time as Board Chair.