PM applauds Muntz despite injury

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka while sharing his sentiments applauded nippy fly half Caleb Muntz for his performance for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians team in the build-up to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Muntz’s World Cup dream came to an end after he picked up a serious knee injury during the team’s training session and was ruled out from the squad on Thursday.

“I offer on our behalf a sentiment of empathy to Caleb Muntz and his family for his recent injury and we applaud the sterling, energy, skills and effort he brought into the team.”

“We sympathise with Muntz’s undoubted disappointment, but more importantly right now, we wish him many blessings for his trip and speedy recovery.”

“Fiji will not forget his loyalty and his sacrifice. The nation wins when our Flying Fijian wins. Therefore, we must exemplify a duty of care and gratitude for the sacrifices their families and their communities have made for the rest of us.”

Rabuka also expressed his deepest gratitude to all the international rugby clubs, who currently contract our players.

“Their gracious release or worries so that they can answer to the nation’s call to proudly wear our iconic black and white jersey is a dream of many growing up in Fiji.”

“The Lord is lighter when we all pitch in, just as they do on the rugby field to honour us. Way back here at home can reciprocate, we reciprocate that honor by cheering them on,” he added.

Meanwhile, Fiji will open its Rugby World Cup campaign against Wales at 7am on Monday.