Wednesday, January 31, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Prasad discusses challenges with WB directors

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad met with a delegation from the World Bank Group Executive Directors this week in Suva where Fiji’s pressing development challenges were discussed.

The primary objective of this meeting was to foster collaboration and engage with key stakeholders, including Fiji Government authorities, development partners, and the private sector.

During the meeting, DPM Prasad addressed several crucial topics, emphasising the commitment of the Fiji Government to addressing pressing development challenges.

He gave an update on the new National Development Plan, outlining the Government’s strategic vision for sustainable growth and inclusive development.

Additionally, he provided a comprehensive update on the progress of ongoing World Bank projects.

These projects encompassed key areas such as the Transport Infrastructure Investment Project, Social Protection COVID-19 Emergency Response, and System Development.

The discussion highlighted the Government’s dedication to ensuring the successful implementation of these projects, contributing to the overall socio-economic development of the nation.

Speaking on these initiatives, Prof Prasad stated, “Our National Development Plan is a testament to our commitment to building a resilient and sustainable future for Fiji. The ongoing World Bank projects play a crucial role in achieving our development goals, addressing immediate challenges, and creating lasting positive impacts on our society.”

In response, Nathalie Francken, Director for MIGA and Alternative Executive Director for the World Bank expressed appreciation for the Fiji Government’s comprehensive presentation.

She thanked the Government for their dedication to the projects and reassured them of the continuous support from the World Bank Group in fostering sustainable development in Fiji.

“The commitment demonstrated by the Fiji Government is commendable. We, at the World Bank Group, are committed to working alongside Fiji to achieve its development objectives, and we appreciate the collaborative spirit that exists between us,” Francken said.

The meeting provided a platform for an open dialogue between the Fijian authorities and the World Bank Group Executive Directors, fostering a deeper understanding of the needs, priorities, and initiatives of the Fijian Government.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Government designates Civil Service...

Government has officially designated the last Friday of every June ...
News

Heavy rain alert upgraded to warnin...

The Heavy rain alert and flash flood alert which were previously in...
Sports

Ministry looks to boost sports tour...

The Ministry of Youth and Sports held a key meeting with representa...
News

Rabuka to attend EU Ministerial For...

Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sitiveni Rabuka wi...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Government designates Civil Serv...

News
Government...

Heavy rain alert upgraded to war...

News
The Heavy ...

Ministry looks to boost sports t...

Sports
The Minist...

Rabuka to attend EU Ministerial ...

News
Prime Mini...

Kumar eyes redemption in CVC dec...

Football
Interim Ba...

Decisions will involve comprehen...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

Popular News

Gavoka announces safe reopening ...

News
Deputy Pri...

Drug suspects released on bail

News
The Magist...

Decorated marksman to boost Navu...

Football
Navua Foot...

Fiji escapes with a narrow win o...

Rugby
Fiji overc...

Nawaikula to represent ex-inmate...

News
Former Soc...

Ireland beats Fiji in bronze pla...

Rugby
Fiji ended...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Government designates Civil Service Day