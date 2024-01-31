Prasad discusses challenges with WB directors

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad met with a delegation from the World Bank Group Executive Directors this week in Suva where Fiji’s pressing development challenges were discussed.

The primary objective of this meeting was to foster collaboration and engage with key stakeholders, including Fiji Government authorities, development partners, and the private sector.

During the meeting, DPM Prasad addressed several crucial topics, emphasising the commitment of the Fiji Government to addressing pressing development challenges.

He gave an update on the new National Development Plan, outlining the Government’s strategic vision for sustainable growth and inclusive development.

Additionally, he provided a comprehensive update on the progress of ongoing World Bank projects.

These projects encompassed key areas such as the Transport Infrastructure Investment Project, Social Protection COVID-19 Emergency Response, and System Development.

The discussion highlighted the Government’s dedication to ensuring the successful implementation of these projects, contributing to the overall socio-economic development of the nation.

Speaking on these initiatives, Prof Prasad stated, “Our National Development Plan is a testament to our commitment to building a resilient and sustainable future for Fiji. The ongoing World Bank projects play a crucial role in achieving our development goals, addressing immediate challenges, and creating lasting positive impacts on our society.”

In response, Nathalie Francken, Director for MIGA and Alternative Executive Director for the World Bank expressed appreciation for the Fiji Government’s comprehensive presentation.

She thanked the Government for their dedication to the projects and reassured them of the continuous support from the World Bank Group in fostering sustainable development in Fiji.

“The commitment demonstrated by the Fiji Government is commendable. We, at the World Bank Group, are committed to working alongside Fiji to achieve its development objectives, and we appreciate the collaborative spirit that exists between us,” Francken said.

The meeting provided a platform for an open dialogue between the Fijian authorities and the World Bank Group Executive Directors, fostering a deeper understanding of the needs, priorities, and initiatives of the Fijian Government.