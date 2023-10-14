Premier Division to have a new winner

A new winner will be crowned in the Premier Division of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship after defending champions Nasinu went down 3-2 to Tavua in the first semifinal at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

Veteran striker Nasoni Mereke scored the opener for Nasinu in the 30th minute while Newton Tabe got the second goal in the 47 minute.

Amena Bolaitamana brought back Tavua in the game with a goal in the 67th minute while Malakai Tiwa scored the equaliser in injury time to force the match into extra time.

Tiwa once again with a powerful strike from outside the penalty box in the first half of the extra time gave the gold miners a spot in the final tomorrow.

Tavua will meet the winner of the second semifinal between Nadroga and Rakiraki Premier Division final which will kick off at 11.30am tomorrow.