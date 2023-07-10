Monday, July 10, 2023
Previous Govt created a big mess: Kamikamica

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica says the mess that the country is currently in is a direct result of the previous Government’s management and leadership.

Kamikamica while speaking in Parliament today during the2023-24 National Budget debate stated that this resulted in high unsustainable levels of debt, improper spending, shambolic and pathetic state of our health facilities, school facilities, government quarters, government assets, poor management of public infrastructure such as water and roads and a famous swimming pool which has not even seen the light of day, after so much waste of taxpayer money.

“When Mr Richard Naidu and Ms Lisa Apted as Chair and Deputy Chair of the Fiscal Review Committee delivered their findings, it confirmed the deepest fears for most of us,” Kamikamica said.

He questioned how on earth did we get to this place?

“When you armchair yourself into positions of leadership without the relevant experience or training (in this case through a Coup), think you know more than anybody else, and refuse to listen, you are setting yourself up for catastrophic failure.”

“Basically Mr Speaker this mess falls at the feet of the former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, and former Attorney General,” he said.

Kamikamica questioned where are they now?

“They ran away and refused to account for themselves to the People of Fiji in this August Chamber. I leave it to the People of Fiji to judge them.”

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
