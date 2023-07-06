Thursday, July 6, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Prof Ahluwalia acknowledges Govt’s commitment

University of the South Pacific (USP) Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Pal Ahluwalia has labelled the 2023-2024 National Budget as a well-balanced and thought-out document and thanked the Coalition Government for committing to clearing Fiji’s arrears to the university.

Professor Ahluwalia welcomed the announcement of a further $20 million, in addition to the restoration of the annual contribution.

He said the $10 million paid earlier this year provided much-needed financial relief and was used to support their staff, and enabled them to begin addressing deferred maintenance and contribute to providing a quality student experience.

“This is indeed a strong signal of Fiji’s confidence in our regional institution, and I know that our other member governments will be very pleased with this ongoing commitment,” Professor Ahluwalia said.

He also acknowledged the Government for increasing the budget allocation to the Education Sector to $845 million, of which $505.4 million was provided to the Ministry of Education, the largest allocation for any sector under this budget.

“Education is the great leveller and is the best tool for achieving economic and social mobility, inclusion and equality, and this budget is a testament to your government’s steadfast resolve to create opportunities for our communities in that regard.”

“The region’s premier university also recognises the new scholarship structure under the rebranded Fijian Scholarship Scheme and looks forward to working with the Fiji Government in delivering quality and globally recognised tertiary education to Fijians and all regional member countries.”

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

The wealthy will continue to benefi...

High income earners will pay less tax now, because of the meddling ...
Football

Nalaubu keeps firm grip on scorers&...

Top national and Lautoka marksman Sairusi Nalaubu has kept a firm g...
News

NGO calls for immediate appointment...

Human Rights NGO, Justice Pacific says the failure of the Governmen...
Rugby

I don’t want to do anything f...

Olympic gold medalist and 7s World Cup winner Iosefo Masi says he d...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

The wealthy will continue to ben...

News
High incom...

Nalaubu keeps firm grip on score...

Football
Top nation...

NGO calls for immediate appointm...

News
Human Righ...

I don’t want to do anythin...

Rugby
Olympic go...

Tough, but what we needed, says...

Rugby
UK based F...

Lautoka man dies in early mornin...

News
A 21-year-...

Popular News

Challenge to find best team star...

Rugby
Fiji Water...

Police officer charged with rape...

News
A 41-year-...

Vakatale was an inspiration to m...

News
Minister f...

Cotter focuses on improving Blue...

Rugby
Former Fly...

Milne slapped with $3k fine

NRL
The Nation...

Voss allowed to travel to London...

News
Fiji Link ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

The wealthy will continue to benefit: Sayed-Khaiyum