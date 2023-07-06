Prof Ahluwalia acknowledges Govt’s commitment

University of the South Pacific (USP) Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Pal Ahluwalia has labelled the 2023-2024 National Budget as a well-balanced and thought-out document and thanked the Coalition Government for committing to clearing Fiji’s arrears to the university.

Professor Ahluwalia welcomed the announcement of a further $20 million, in addition to the restoration of the annual contribution.

He said the $10 million paid earlier this year provided much-needed financial relief and was used to support their staff, and enabled them to begin addressing deferred maintenance and contribute to providing a quality student experience.

“This is indeed a strong signal of Fiji’s confidence in our regional institution, and I know that our other member governments will be very pleased with this ongoing commitment,” Professor Ahluwalia said.

He also acknowledged the Government for increasing the budget allocation to the Education Sector to $845 million, of which $505.4 million was provided to the Ministry of Education, the largest allocation for any sector under this budget.

“Education is the great leveller and is the best tool for achieving economic and social mobility, inclusion and equality, and this budget is a testament to your government’s steadfast resolve to create opportunities for our communities in that regard.”

“The region’s premier university also recognises the new scholarship structure under the rebranded Fijian Scholarship Scheme and looks forward to working with the Fiji Government in delivering quality and globally recognised tertiary education to Fijians and all regional member countries.”