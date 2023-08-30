Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Property owners urged to cautious

Acting Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci has called on property owners to be cautious about fire hazards and adopt necessary preventative measures at all times to prevent and protect against destruction and devastation.

His call comes after a fire destroyed six businesses in Labasa Town yesterday.

ACP Raikaci said fire safety is often taken lightly, but has devastating consequences on families and livelihoods.

“It was indeed unfortunate and we thank officers from the National Fire Authority and Republic of Fiji Military Forces for assisting Police in controlling the movement of people so as to avoid loss of life.”

“Recently a man lost his life in a fatal fire in Nausori. Compliance to fire safety measures is important for the sake of preventing the loss of lives.”

“An even more important reason to take fire safety seriously is to save lives.”

ACP Raikaci hopes everyone will adopt a change in mindset and understand that fire safety is important and necessary.

Artika Ram
Artika Ram
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
