PSC endorses new policy against harassment

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has endorsed the Civil Service Harassment, Discrimination and Anti-Bullying Policy.

This was done at the PSC meeting this week.

The policy is set to take effect across the Civil Service from February 1st 2024, giving individual ministries the discretion to ensure a seamless integration.

PSC Chair Luke Rokovada highlighted the significance of the policy in fostering a secure and safe work environment by addressing critical issues of harassment, sexual harassment, discrimination, and workplace bullying.

Rokovada underscored that the policy aligns with the priorities of the Coalition Government, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to eradicating all forms of discrimination and harassment in the workplace.

“We strongly believe that addressing these issues can help build a more inclusive and safe workforce by ensuring that all civil servants are treated with respect, dignity and fairness,” he said.

The Ministry of Civil Service will provide necessary training to facilitate successful implementation of the policy.

“This policy is applicable to all Civil Servants, including salaried staff, government wage earners, temporary and project officers serving either on Contract or Agreement basis.”

The PSC Chair is encouraging all Ministries and Departments to respond promptly to allegations of harassment, discrimination and workplace bullying.

“This approach will contribute to the creation of a culture where victims feel supported, fostering a more transparent and accountable working environment,” Mr. Rokovada added.

The policy establishes a robust framework to ensure compliance and effectiveness and is developed in alignment with key legislations, policies and conventions including:

(i) the 2013 Constitution;

(ii) Civil Service Act 1999;

(iii) Health and Safety at Work Act 1996;

(iv) Employment Relations Act 2007;

(v) Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Act 2009;

(vi) National Policy on Sexual Harassment in the Workplace 2007;

(vii) ILO Convention No. 190 and

(viii) ILO Convention No. 111.