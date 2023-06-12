Raffa relishes first tourney with Ba

Argentinean attacker Carlos Raffa says while he enjoys playing his first major tournament in Fiji with semi-finalist Ba, he feels the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT is very intense.

“I’m very happy that we have achieved what we wanted as a team so far,” Raffa told FijiLive.

“It’s good to play for Ba in such a big tournament. I’m just excited that I get to play with these boys and help the team achieve the goal we have set.”

The 18-year-old, who made his debut for the men-in-black at the 2022 Pacific Community Cup in Nadi said their opponents came well-prepared and gave them a tough time.

“I never experienced playing such an intense tournament in Fiji although I played in the league I felt that in the league games, the teams played slow football.”

“This tournament has changed my perspective on football in Fiji. It is tough because all the local teams are threatening and I feel the game intensity is very high.”

“I find it challenging because after so long, I’m playing in a tournament and more challenging because it’s the first time for me to play in a local three-day tournament.”

Raffa, who is currently studying English language, said he is expecting an electrifying match against Rewa in the second semifinal on Saturday.

“Rewa is a strong team and they have a lot of experienced players. They are very fast and very strong players.”

“In the league game, it was hard to beat around them and they would sneak the ball away. But we will try our best to progress to the final.”

“I want to improve my attacking skills and pace. I was slow against Lautoka and that deterred me from making the right moves on the opportunities.”

Eight times FACT champs Ba will face unbeaten Rewa at 4.30pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.