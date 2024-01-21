Sunday, January 21, 2024
Ravu set for inaugural tour of Kadavu

Minister for Fisheries and Forestry, Kalaveti Ravu will commence his inaugural tour of Kadavu Island next week, leading a delegation from both ministries.

Scheduled for January 22-26, this visit aligns with the Coalition Government’s goals of community empowerment and sustainable development.

Accompanying the Minister on this significant visit is a technical team comprising officers from the Department of Cooperatives, iTaukei Land Trust Board, and Fiji Pine Limited.

During the visit, Ravu and his entourage will distribute 5000 coconut seedlings, 500 lime plants, and 350 breadfruit trees to various villages on the island.

In a strategic move to bolster pine logging activities, a bulldozer will be delivered as part of this visit.

This initiative falls under the purview of the Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry’s Rural Development Programme, exemplifying an integrated approach to fostering rural development for the benefit of fisheries and forestry resource owners.

Ravu’s itinerary includes visits to the villages of Tavuki, Muani, Naqalotu, Talaulia, Solodamu, Solovola, Naqara, Namalata, and Vunisea Government Station.

The Kadavu visit also emphasises the Coalition Government’s commitment to engaging with communities and promoting sustainable practices across the fisheries and forestry sectors.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
