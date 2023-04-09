Sunday, April 9, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Rayasi gets double in Hurricanes win

Fijian winger Salesi Rayasi scored two tries in Hurricanes’ 29-14 win over the Highlanders in Round 7 of the Super Rugby Pacific on Saturday.

Both sides fielded their best 15 men army and tussled hard for 13 minutes trying to hold each other from scoring.

The Highlanders gave away a penalty advantage to the Canes and Rayasi quickly picked up the ball and went between the Highlanders’ defenders to score but Jordie Barrett failed to convert in the 14th minute.

The Highlanders re-grouped and it was Hugh Renton who brought the side into the match with a try and Sam Gilbert converted to give them a narrow 7-5 lead.

Minutes before half time, Barrett slotted a penalty to make it 8-7 for the Canes at the break.

Again in the second spell, the Highlanders continued to give away penalty play which allowed the Canes to score back-to-back tries from James Blackwell and Cameron Roigard while Barrett converted both for a 22-7 lead.

The hard work and efforts of Ethan de Groot giving a wide cross to Foalu Fakatava went to waste as Fakatava knocked the ball forward near the try line.

The Hurricanes set a ruck 15 meters in from the left sideline which Aidan Morgan snapped and offloaded it to Rayasi, who barged into the try line to get his second and Barrett booted the conversion.

Just three minutes to go, flanker William Harmon scored a consolation try for the Highlanders and Gilbert converted.

 

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Swift and actor Alwyn breakup after...

American hit singer Taylor Swift and English actor Joe Alwyn have b...
Rugby

Kaiviti Silktails suffer huge defea...

The Kaiviti Silktails suffered a huge 44-18 defeat to the Mounties ...
Rugby

Talacolo has stepped up: Gollings

Fiji 7s coach Ben Gollings is impressed with lanky forward Joseva T...
NRL

Saifiti twins eye Blues spot for Or...

Fiji Bati twins and Newcastle Knights props Daniel and Jacob Saifit...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Swift and actor Alwyn breakup af...

Entertainment
American h...

Kaiviti Silktails suffer huge de...

Rugby
The Kaivit...

Talacolo has stepped up: Golling...

Rugby
Fiji 7s co...

Saifiti twins eye Blues spot for...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Wainiqolo, Nayacalevu star in To...

Rugby
Tokyo Olym...

137 drivers booked for speeding

News
Speeding c...

Popular News

$360K budgeted for Economic Summ...

Fiji Parliament
The Minist...

Narawa next for All Blacks radar...

Rugby
Chiefs win...

Sims shift to interchange for Ro...

NRL
Former Fij...

Valetini scores in big Brumbies ...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Fiji keeps Olympics hopes alive

Rugby
The Fiji 7...

Let’s stick to the facts, Chaudh...

News
Former Pri...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Swift and actor Alwyn breakup after 6yrs of dating