Rebels bid farewell to Sorovi and Vudogo

The Melbourne Rebels have bid farewell to Fiji-born outside back Ilikena Vudogo and former Flying Fijians and Queensland Reds half back Moses Sorovi following the completion of the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific.

27-year-old Sorovi represented Australia at Schoolboys level before playing seven games in the 2020 Super Rugby AU season, coming off the bench in the Reds’ defeat in the final to the Brumbies.

After 37 appearances for the Reds, Sorovi departed Queensland at the end of the 2021 Super Rugby season to join the Rebels.

On 15 June 2021, he was named in the Flying Fijians squad for the matches against New Zealand.

Vudogo made his debut for the Rebels in 2021 as a centre.

The former Ratu Kadavulevu School student previously represented Fiji Under 20 and also spent time as a development player at the Brisbane Broncos in the National Rugby League.

However, both players are yet to confirm their next move.

As confirmed earlier this year, Rebels vice-captain Reece Hodge will also depart his Super Rugby home to join French Club Boyonne on a three-year-deal.