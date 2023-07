Last month, Fiji welcomed 90,460 visitors, the highest on record for the month of June.

This is an increase of 20.4 per cent compared to May 2023 and a recovery of 105.6 per cent to June 2019.

For the first half of this year, Fiji had six consecutive months of year-on-year growth compared to 2019.

Our visitor numbers have grown by 2.5 per cent, reflecting a recovery of 102.5 per cent.